Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus ruled out of Champions League clash against Tottenham

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been ruled out of the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday due to a thigh injury, the club has said.

Reus, who has 17 goals for Dortmund in all competitions and is the club’s leading scorer, injured his thigh during their German Cup defeat by Werder Bremen last week and missed their draw with Hoffenheim in the league at the weekend.

“We would, of course, have liked to have him in London, because his presence is a bit intimidating for the opponent,” Dortmund official Sebastian Kehl told reporters. “But we’ll compensate for his absence.”

Jadon Sancho, the 18-year-old English winger who has eight goals and 10 assists in all competitions, is expected to take Reus’ place in the starting lineup.

It is unclear whether Reus will be fit for the return leg on March 5.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 12:21 IST