e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Carlos Bilardo, who coached Maradona’s Argentina side to the 1986 FIFA World Cup title, tests positive for coronavirus

Carlos Bilardo, who coached Maradona’s Argentina side to the 1986 FIFA World Cup title, tests positive for coronavirus

He coached a team led by Diego Maradona to the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 and the final four years later and also won three Copa Libertadores titles as a player with Estudiantes between 1968 and 1970.

football Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:39 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Sao Paulo
File photo of Carlos Bilardo and Maradona(Twitter)
File photo of Carlos Bilardo and Maradona(Twitter)
         

Carlos Bilardo, the man who coached Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a source close to his family told Reuters on Friday.

“They carried out a test and it was positive, although he has not shown symptoms and he is good,” said the source.

His former club Estudiantes tweeted in support of Bilardo, their 82-year old former player and manager, who has been living in a nursing home in Buenos Aires since 2018.

He coached a team led by Diego Maradona to the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 and the final four years later and also won three Copa Libertadores titles as a player with Estudiantes between 1968 and 1970.

Argentina has reported 1,184 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Health Ministry numbers.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
LIVE: Delhi’s Covid-19 cases breach 80K-mark, 66 deaths in last 24 hours
LIVE: Delhi’s Covid-19 cases breach 80K-mark, 66 deaths in last 24 hours
Amit Shah reviews preparedness at world’s largest Covid care facility
Amit Shah reviews preparedness at world’s largest Covid care facility
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
3,713 Covid 19 cases in Tamil Nadu lead to third highest single day spike in running
3,713 Covid 19 cases in Tamil Nadu lead to third highest single day spike in running
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Funeral procession of a car: Protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh
Funeral procession of a car: Protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In