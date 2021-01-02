e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Championship games off after Covid-19 outbreaks at Bristol City, Luton Town

Championship games off after Covid-19 outbreaks at Bristol City, Luton Town

Two Championship matches scheduled for Saturday have been postponed after Bristol City and Luton Town reported Covid-19 outbreaks in their squads.

football Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 13:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
England
The positive tests come three days after Luton hosted City and beat them 2-1.
The positive tests come three days after Luton hosted City and beat them 2-1.(Getty Images)
         

Two Championship matches scheduled for Saturday have been postponed after Bristol City and Luton Town reported Covid-19 outbreaks in their squads on Friday. City were scheduled to play second-placed Brentford while Luton were set to host Queens Park Rangers. The positive tests come three days after Luton hosted City and beat them 2-1.

City said their players showed COVID-19 symptoms but could not test the entire squad and staff as the testing laboratory was closed with Friday being a New Year bank holiday. This is City’s second major brush with COVID-19 after their Failand training ground was closed in November following a number of positive cases at the club.

Meanwhile, Luton said there were positive cases among their senior players, staff and immediate members of family which meant others who were in close contact had to go into self-isolation. A number of games across divisions have been postponed in recent weeks due to Covid-19 outbreaks in clubs across the country, including those in the Premier League.

Three top flight matches were postponed in December after numerous positive cases at Newcastle United, Manchester City and Fulham.

The country is battling a new variant of the virus and over the past few weeks Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered millions of people to live under the strictest restrictions to curb its spread after case numbers rose sharply. The United Kingdom has had nearly 2.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and recorded over 73,500 deaths.

tags
top news
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain: Reports
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain: Reports
Will hold tractor parade in Delhi on Jan 26, say protesting farmers
Will hold tractor parade in Delhi on Jan 26, say protesting farmers
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police
Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police
How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In