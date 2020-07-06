e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Chelsea’s Kante and Kovacic sidelined for Palace game says Lampard

Chelsea’s Kante and Kovacic sidelined for Palace game says Lampard

Frenchman Kante picked up a hamstring strain in the second half of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday while Croatian Kovacic did not feature last week in the 3-2 defeat at West Ham United after injuring his Achilles.

football Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic during the warm up before the match.
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic during the warm up before the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Chelsea will be short of midfield options for Tuesday’s Premier League game at Crystal Palace with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both injured, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday.

Frenchman Kante picked up a hamstring strain in the second half of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday while Croatian Kovacic did not feature last week in the 3-2 defeat at West Ham United after injuring his Achilles.

“Kante won’t be in the squad. He hurt his hamstring, it is a low level hamstring injury, maybe a week (before he returns),” Lampard told reporters in a virtual news conference.

“Kovacic trained with us but won’t be ready. (Centre back Fikayo) Tomori had a setback, hopefully (he is) back next week.”

Chelsea are fourth in the standings with 57 points from 33 matches, two points ahead of Manchester United and a point behind Leicester City in the battle for a top-four finish.

Asked whether midfielder Jorginho would return to the team as a result, with the Italian yet to feature since the league restart after the COVID-19 hiatus, Lampard was non-committal.

“He has been professional. He wants to play, every player does,” the manager said. “He always trains well, what I’d expect. Important players are in the squad to support players.

“We’ll see about my selection tomorrow. I don’t want to go into details of why I pick a team, they are just my choices.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi has yet to start a game since the league resumption too and Lampard said he needed to match what fellow wingers Christian Pulisic and Willian have offered recently.

Brazilian Willian has four goals and an assist while United States international Pulisic has scored twice in Chelsea’s last five matches in all competitions.

“We’re seeing what Christian Pulisic and Willian are doing. Callum needs to show something similar,” Lampard said. “He needs to work hard daily in training and when he gets his opportunities really show input in games.”

tags
top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In