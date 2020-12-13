e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Chelsea’s Lampard laments lack of explosive wingers in defeat by Everton

Chelsea’s Lampard laments lack of explosive wingers in defeat by Everton

Pulisic was uncomfortable during the week so he couldn’t play,” Lampard told reporters, adding that the congested schedule was taking a toll on the league’s attacking players.

football Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 15:31 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 12, 2020 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after the match Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 12, 2020 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after the match Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard lamented the absence of wingers Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech that left the Premier League club bereft of creativity in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Everton. Moroccan Ziyech missed the trip to Goodison Park due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the 3-1 victory against Leeds United this month, while American Pulisic was left out of the side as a precaution.

“Pulisic was uncomfortable during the week so he couldn’t play,” Lampard told reporters, adding that the congested schedule was taking a toll on the league’s attacking players.

“There are muscle injuries all over,” he said. “Players who are explosive and at the top end of the pitch are getting injured. Did we miss our wide players? Yes, we did because they’re important for us.”

England’s top flight returned to three substitutions per game this season even though the option was on the table to continue with five, a temporary rule other top European leagues have implemented after the COVID-19 pandemic condensed their seasons.

A host of top-flight managers, including Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola have been critical of the Premier League this season for not looking after the players following the switch back to a maximum of three substitutes.

“We want to see these players, but I think this comes back to the issue of five substitutes, which will come up later in the week. It’s about player welfare,” Lampard said.

tags
top news
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
Ahead of poll campaign launch, Haasan questions PM Modi on new Parliament building
Ahead of poll campaign launch, Haasan questions PM Modi on new Parliament building
LIVE| AAP workers to observe fast to protest against farm laws: Gopal Rai
LIVE| AAP workers to observe fast to protest against farm laws: Gopal Rai
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
Amit Shah congratulates ally UPPL as NDA crosses majority mark in BTC polls in Assam
Amit Shah congratulates ally UPPL as NDA crosses majority mark in BTC polls in Assam
This doctor has been working for over 260 days without a single off
This doctor has been working for over 260 days without a single off
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In