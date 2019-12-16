Chess champion Magnus Carlsen changes Twitter bio after reaching Fantasy Premier League top rank

football

It is fairly common that top sportspersons tend to follow or like other sports and draw inspiration from there. But it is rare to see a world champion indulge in fantasy games of another sport. Well, don’t be too surprised, the current world chess champion, Magnus Carlsen, is actually breaking that myth and how.

The Norwegian, who has dominated professional chess over the past decade, taking over from legendary Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, is currently leading the Premier League’s official fantasy table by a point. Carlsen’s team, Kjell Ankedal, has a total of 1159 points and leads a field of over 7 millions users.

Carlsen benefitted from Mohamed Salah’s stupendous performance against Watford over the weekend and is now on top of the tree. He even took to Twitter and changed his bio to feature this bit of information. ““World Chess Champion. The highest ranked chess player in the world. Current (live) #1 Fantasy Premier League player.”

Bio needed an update pic.twitter.com/Wc7z0FUVuj — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) December 14, 2019

“His ability at fantasy league has been known for a couple of seasons now, but this season has been exceptional and he’s had another good week,” The Guardian quoted chess journalist Tarjei Svensen, who has known Carlsen since he was eight and follows all of his games.

Carlsen according to media reports has in the past had impressive season’s in Fantasy Premier League but has never soared this high in the rankings before.