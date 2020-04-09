e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / China’s ex-PSG star Wang freed from Wuhan coronavirus lockdown

China’s ex-PSG star Wang freed from Wuhan coronavirus lockdown

The 25-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder will bolster a squad due to play off against South Korea over two legs for Asia’s final qualifying place at the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed for a year to 2021.

football Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:25 IST
AFP
AFP
Shanghai
Wang Shuang
Wang Shuang (Twitter)
         

Chinese women’s football star Wang Shuang will finally reunite with the national team after two months stranded at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan, state media said.

The 25-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder will bolster a squad due to play off against South Korea over two legs for Asia’s final qualifying place at the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed for a year to 2021.

In February, Wuhan native Wang was pictured kicking a ball on a rooftop while on lockdown in the city of 11 million people as she attempted to keep up her fitness.

Wuhan, where the virus was first identified, led the world with an unprecedented total lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of people fled the city when a 76-day travel ban was lifted.

Xinhua news agency said that Wang and two other players stranded in Wuhan, Yao Wei and Lu Yueyun, would join the squad in Suzhou to prepare for the playoff. The first leg has been tentatively scheduled in Korea on June 4.

But the trio will first undergo a further 14-day quarantine period on arrival in Suzhou, Sina Sports said.

Wang, the undoubted star of the Chinese side, has won more than 100 caps. She spent a year in the French capital with PSG before returning to Chinese football in July last year.

Wang scored eight goals and contributed seven assists in 27 matches for PSG.

top news
LIVE: Odisha becomes 1st state to extend lockdown, sets April 30 as new date
LIVE: Odisha becomes 1st state to extend lockdown, sets April 30 as new date
‘We will win this together’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s thank you note
‘We will win this together’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s thank you note
As Centre considers Covid-19 lockdown extension, demand to resume industry
As Centre considers Covid-19 lockdown extension, demand to resume industry
Brazil Prez thanks India for ‘timely help’ after nod to hydroxychloroquine
Brazil Prez thanks India for ‘timely help’ after nod to hydroxychloroquine
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
Toyota has a Harrier too and its 2021 edition’s first look just leaked online
Toyota has a Harrier too and its 2021 edition’s first look just leaked online
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News