Christian Eriksen double seals victory for Tottenham Hotspur vs Stoke City

Christian Eriksen stole the headlines off Harry Kane on his return to Tottenham’s starting XI with both goals as Spurs beat struggling Stoke City 2-1.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men were far from their best, but they did just enough as Eriksen netted a brace to move Spurs level on to 67 points with third-placed Liverpool, who were held by Everton earlier in the day.

Aside from an early Stoke chance, Spurs were on top for most of the first period, though clear-cut opportunities were by no means a regular occurrence.

Son Heung-min wasted their most presentable first-half chance when through on goal – otherwise Stoke’s compact defence limited their openings.

Spurs’ persistence eventually paid off just after the interval, as they sliced through Stoke and Eriksen got the goal, but their lead lasted just five minutes – Mame Biram Diouf punishing a Hugo Lloris error.

The away side ultimately took all three points, however, with a 63rd-minute Eriksen free-kick going all the way in despite Kane – back in the starting XI for the first time since March 11 due to an ankle injury – trying to claim the goal, and Spurs held firm in the face of Stoke’s late onslaught.

Newcastle beat Leicester

Newcastle United enjoyed a rare 2-1 win at Leicester City to pull further clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone and climb into the top half.

Goals from Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez now have Rafael Benitez’s resolute side on the brink of top-flight safety after three straight successes, denting Leicester’s hopes of European qualification in the process.

Perez, who netted an own goal in the reverse fixture, added a bizarre second to take Newcastle within just two points short of Benitez’s 40-point target and up to 10th with six games remaining, despite a late Jamie Vardy goal.

Huddersfield hold 10-man Brighton

Steve Mounie ended Huddersfield Town’s Premier League goal drought, but they were unable to finish off 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion, having to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Huddersfield notched for the first time since a 2-1 win over bottom side West Brom on February 24, Mounie pouncing on an error from Shane Duffy to end his team’s barren run at 427 minutes, but they could not get a second after Davy Propper’s 74th-minute red card.

Mounie’s strike restored parity after Jonas Lossl inadvertently turned a shot from Solly March into his own net following an unlucky bounce off the post in the 29th minute.

Abraham denies Baggies valuable victory

Tammy Abraham’s first league goal since October rescued a point for Swansea City and inflicted further damage on West Brom’s survival hopes in a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns.

The Chelsea loanee had not netted since scoring both goals in a 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Town, but outmuscled Jake Livermore to head in the equaliser for Carlos Carvalhal’s side 15 minutes from time.

It was a devastating blow for the rock-bottom Baggies, who had looked set to pull within eight points of safety thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s strike early in the second half.

Come-from-behind Clarets boost Euro hopes

Burnley incredibly scored twice in three second-half minutes to boost their hopes of European qualification with a dramatic 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Sam Vokes netted with his first touch off the bench before Jack Cork completed the stunning comeback in the 73rd minute to overturn what looked likely to be the winner from Roberto Pereyra.

Pereyra had put aside his first-half frustration in front of goal to guide the Hornets ahead in the 61st minute and inspire hope of bringing an end to a three-match winless Premier League run.

King strikes late to deny Palace

Crystal Palace twice failed to hang on to leads in the second half as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Substitute Joshua King grabbed an equaliser in the 89th minute as Bournemouth, who still have not beaten their opponents at home since November 1988, snatched a point and denied the visitors what would have been a vital victory in their battle against the drop.

Luka Milivojevic had earlier scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season to put Palace ahead on the south coast, the Serbian celebrating his 27th birthday in style with a glorious free-kick.

The visitors missed a host of opportunities to grab a crucial second goal before they were pegged back just after the hour mark, substitute Lys Mousset scoring an equaliser less than three minutes after coming on.

Still, Wilfried Zaha’s left-footed strike appeared set to give Palace a crucial win, his shot flashing beyond goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to make it 2-1 in the 75th minute.