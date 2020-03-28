e-paper
Home / Football / Coronavirus crisis hasn’t ruined Marcus Rashford’s recovery

Coronavirus crisis hasn’t ruined Marcus Rashford’s recovery

Rashford sustained a double stress fracture in an FA Cup tie against Wolves that initially looked set to rule him out of the rest of the campaign.

football Updated: Mar 28, 2020 16:57 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
File photo of Marcus Rashford.
File photo of Marcus Rashford.( Reuters)
         

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says his recovery from the back injury that has sidelined him since January has not been affected by the coronavirus crisis. Rashford sustained a double stress fracture in an FA Cup tie against Wolves that initially looked set to rule him out of the rest of the campaign. But, with the pandemic postponing the Premier League season until at least April 30, Rashford has an opportunity to get back in action if the campaign can resume.

“I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days so it’ll solidify it then but I feel, comparing it to two or three weeks ago, 10 times better and for me now it’s just about getting ready to build it back up to training and playing games with the team,” Rashford told Sky Sports News on Saturday.

“I’m in a much better place, I’m much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive.” Despite government advice to stay at home during the pandemic, Rashford said the situation has had little impact on his fitness recovery work. “Everyone is just dealing with the circumstances as well as they can,” he said.

“I’ve just been in my house, doing my gym and recovery work, reading books, watching Netflix, just whatever you can do to make the time pass really. “I’m fortunate enough to have a bike in the gym downstairs so not much in that sense has actually changed for me because I can still do my daily routine that I was doing.”

