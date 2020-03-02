Coronavirus fears set to force Serie A clash behind closed doors

football

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:46 IST

Sampdoria’s Serie A match with Hellas Verona on Monday is set to be played behind closed doors, following an announcement from authorities in Italy’s Liguria region on Sunday, another fixture to be affected in the country following the coronavirus outbreak.

Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria region Samp call home, told reporters at a media conference that it would be “imprudent to leave the match open to fans” following the spread of a virus that has killed 34 and infected over 1,600 people in the country.

The decision -- which still needs to be confirmed by Serie A before it becomes official -- was taken by Toti following a summit by regional government, health and civil protection officials.

It would be the sixth match to be affected by the CONVID-19 virus this weekend, with another five being postponed including Juventus’ huge clash with title rivals Inter Milan in Turin.

As it stands all five games will be played in May, however reports in Italy suggest the country’s football authoritiers are toying with the idea of playing them this week following protests from a number of clubs.

On Saturday, Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso blasted a season “falsified” by the postponements.

His club on Sunday said it “would be fairer for all” if the Juve-Inter match was played on Wednesday, moving the second leg of the champions’ Italian Cup semi-final with AC Milan -- set for that day -- to May.