e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / COVID-19: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to join UN-WHO campaign

COVID-19: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to join UN-WHO campaign

WHO recommends all healthy adults do at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day and children at least 60 minutes.

football Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
United Nations
Mohun Bagan player Papa Babacar Diawara seen in action against East Bengal during I-League Match.
Mohun Bagan player Papa Babacar Diawara seen in action against East Bengal during I-League Match.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

India’s two leading football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will join a global campaign by the United Nations and the World Health Organisation to encourage people to remain “active” as millions across the world stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The football clubs are among several from across the world that will join the ‘#BeActive’ campaign launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to “encourage people to be #HealthyAtHome as the world comes together in the fight against COVID-19, today and every day.”FIFA has joined forces with the two organisations in this campaign, which kicks off with Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC asking football fans to set aside their rivalries and to come together to #BeActive in order to defeat the coronavirus.

Other clubs, including Club América, CD Guadalajara, Beijing Guoan FC, Shanghai Shenhua FC, Mohun Bagan AC, East Bengal FC, Melbourne City FC, Sydney FC, Auckland City FC, Team Wellington FC, CA River Plate, Olympique de Marseille, TP Mazembe, CR Flamengo and SE Palmeiras will also join the initiative in the coming days.

WHO recommends all healthy adults do at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day and children at least 60 minutes.

As part of this, #BeActive and remain #HealthyAtHome campaign encourage any other form of recreation and activities such as dancing, playing active video games, jumping rope and to stay healthy at home.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “FIFA has asked the football community, from member associations and clubs, to players and fans, to show their support, to put their rivalries aside and to show a new solidarity so we can overcome the coronavirus. This is an important lesson not only for today, but for every day.”FIFA President Gianni Infantino said more than ever, one thing must be clear to everyone now is that health comes first, adding that the world football governing body is encouraged that the community is also playing an active role in ensuring the message is understood globally.

As part of the campaign, world-famous players share the following message: “At this time, even rivals need to stick together. We have to keep our distance, but we do not lose our focus. We can show solidarity by being active, and active means following the guidelines from the WHO.”

tags
top news
Covid-19: India eases hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol export restrictions
Covid-19: India eases hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol export restrictions
India records 4,421 coronavirus cases, death toll touches 114
India records 4,421 coronavirus cases, death toll touches 114
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
Coronavirus update: Entry of animals and birds in quarantine area can pose risks, says Govt
Coronavirus update: Entry of animals and birds in quarantine area can pose risks, says Govt
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Vyrus Alyen, a bike with a Ducati at heart, looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
Vyrus Alyen, a bike with a Ducati at heart, looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News