Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally blocks Dybala’s goal-bound shot - Watch

football

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 14:35 IST

While Lionel Messi was the cynosure of all eyes as he scored a magnificent goal to help FC Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid, his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo ended up blocking his Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala’s goal-bound shot in the Serie A.

The Italian giants were locked at 2-2 against Sassuolo in the 70th minute when the Argentine Dybala received ball inside the opposition’s box and hit a powerful low shot on the turn. While it seemed that the goal-keeper had the shot covered with his dive, he never got a chance to make the save. The reason for that was Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo le tapó el gol de la victoria a Dybala y la Juventus ⚪️⚫️ perdió el liderato de la Serie A 🇮🇹

¡Si no es gol del Comandante, de nadie más! 😅 #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/WhIL0XKrJp — Ricardo Vaquier GV (@ricardo_vgv) December 1, 2019

The Portuguese goal machine had made his run into the box and was standing right in front of the keeper when Dybala took the shot. Ronaldo had no time to react and the shot hit his foot and came back into play. A distraught Dybala lay on the field thinking what could have been.

The match finished in a 2-2 draw and as a result Juventus splipped to the second spot behind Inter Milan, who registered a 2-1 win over SPAL thanks to a Lautaro Martinez double.