Cristiano Ronaldo on rape allegations: Truth always comes in first position

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is fighting the rape allegations levied upon him by American woman Kathryn Mayorga, has said that in the end truth will prevail in the case.

Calling himself “an example”, the 33-year-old stated that he is blessed with a perfect club and a perfect family and the rest does not matter.

“We did the statement two weeks ago. Of course, I’m not going to lie on this situation. My lawyers are confident and I am too. The truth always comes in first position,” Marca.com quoted Ronaldo, as saying.

“I know I am an example, 100 percent, on the pitch and off the pitch. I always smile, I’m blessed, I play at a fantastic club, I have a fantastic family, I’m healthy, I have everything. The rest does not affect me,’ he added.

Reflecting on the individual awards, the Portuguese clarified that he does not get too affected by the same, adding that awards “don’t mean anything.”

“This is not the most important thing. I’m not too upset about individual awards. My last two months in Juventus were amazing and everything has gone well. The adaptation has gone well,” he said.

“The awards don’t mean everything, it’s not a problem,” he added.

Ronaldo had refuted all the allegations levied against him by Mayorga saying the latter is “seeking to promote” herself via the controversy.

