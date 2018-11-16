Cristiano Ronaldo set to marry girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez: Reports

When your name is Cristiano Ronaldo, anything you do becomes big news and most certainly the news of him marrying can’t be kept out of prying public eyes for long.

According to Portugal’s leading newspaper Correio da Manha, the 33-year-old has proposed to Rodriguez, his girlfriend who he has been dating for two years and the fact that she has said yes to the star footballer.

The newspaper goes on to add that Rodriguez has started trying wedding dresses. The two have been living together for quite some time and have a daughter named Alana Martina, born last year in November.

“Cristiano has already asked Gio to marry him! The wedding will take place, but few people know the details. All that is known at the moment is that Gio has already tried on some wedding dresses,” a source told Correio da Manha.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez were in London recently to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday and they also watched Novak Djokovic in action against John Isner at the ATP World Tour finals.

The two during a romantic dinner in London were seen wearing matching rings and that adds more fuel to the fire. Georgina had sparked marriage rumours during the 2018 FIFA World Cup when she was spotted a diamond ring.

On the pitch it has all been rosy for the former Real Madrid man as he has hit the ground running with his new club scoring 9 goals in just 15 matches.

