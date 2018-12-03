Diego Maradona involved in fracas after Dorados’ promotion hopes end

Former Argentina great Diego Maradona appeared to aim a punch at an Atletico San Luis fan in a fracas after watching his Dorados team lose 4-2 and miss out on promotion to Liga MX.

Maradona joined Dorados in September with the club struggling near the bottom of the table, but he helped inspire a significant turnaround in fortunes, taking them to the final of the Apertura play-offs.

Dorados were 1-0 up from the first leg – a match in which Maradona was sent to the stands for reportedly threatening opposition coach Alfonso Sosa – and took a 2-0 aggregate lead in the 32nd minute on Monday.

But San Luis won 3-2 in regulation 90 minutes and then clinched promotion from Ascenso MX in extra time, with the suspended Maradona watching helplessly from the stands.

After the match, Maradona was shepherded by Dorados staff and security personnel through a corridor filled with San Luis fans, who chanted songs about the 58-year-old’s weight.

Videos posted to social media appeared to show the Argentine aiming a punch at one supporter, before being bundled into a lift.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 17:15 IST