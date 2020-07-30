e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Dortmund captain Reus still injured, to miss pre-season start

Dortmund captain Reus still injured, to miss pre-season start

Germany international Reus has missed most of the year already after suffering a groin problem in February, yet his comeback has now been delayed due to another injury.

football Updated: Jul 30, 2020 18:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
BERLIN
File image of Marco Reus.
File image of Marco Reus.(REUTERS)
         

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus will be sidelined for an indefinite period after failing to recover from injury, the Bundesliga club said as they began pre-season training on Thursday. Germany international Reus has missed most of the year already after suffering a groin problem in February, yet his comeback has now been delayed due to another injury.

“Borussia Dortmund will still have to be without Marco Reus,” the club said in a statement.

“The captain has problems with tendon inflammation at the same injured groin muscle. He will be out for an indefinite period.”

“Reus has worked intensively in recent months and has taken steps forward. But he still has problems with some movements.”

Dortmund finished second behind Bayern Munich, who won a record eighth successive league title. The new Bundesliga season starts on Sept. 18.

The Ruhr valley club last won the league in 2012 under then coach Juergen Klopp before the arrival of Reus.

The 31-year-old has been plagued by several major injuries and missed Germany’s winning 2014 World Cup run.

tags
top news
Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official
Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official
Rajasthan HC sends notices to Speaker, 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress
Rajasthan HC sends notices to Speaker, 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress
India’s Covid-19 recovery now over 64%, 16 states have higher rates
India’s Covid-19 recovery now over 64%, 16 states have higher rates
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea
NASA launches new Mars rover Perseverance to seek signs of past life
NASA launches new Mars rover Perseverance to seek signs of past life
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in Karnataka’s over-flowing stream
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in Karnataka’s over-flowing stream
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In