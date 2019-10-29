e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Eden Hazard pays big compliment to Cristiano Ronaldo

Eden Hazard though made his biggest impact in a Real Madrid jersey last week as he set up Toni Kroos for a goal which helped the 13-time European Champions chalk up a hard fought 1-0 win over Galatasaray in a must win encounter.

football Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard kicks the ball during the Champions League group A soccer match between Galatasaray and Real Madrid in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo)
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard kicks the ball during the Champions League group A soccer match between Galatasaray and Real Madrid in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo)(AP)
         

Belgian winger Eden Hazard has found life tough at his new club, Real Madrid, since his arrival from Chelsea at the beginning of the season. Real’s iffy form, lack of goals up front and Hazard’s injury concerns have all contributed to a tough starting few months in the Spanish capital for Hazard. Add to that the pressure of wearing the No 7 jersey, which earlier belonged to the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Belgian has been struggling to cope up with his new life.

ALSO READ: AC Milan post record 145.9 mn loss

Hazard though made his biggest impact in a Real Madrid jersey last week as he set up Toni Kroos for a goal which helped the 13-time European Champions chalk up a hard fought 1-0 win over Galatasaray in a must win encounter. Speaking to Real Madrid TV, the Belgian gave a big compliment to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is certainly going to go down in history as the greatest Los Blancos player ever. “Taking this shirt after Cristiano isn’t easy, he’s historic,” Hazard said.

The Spanish giants have found the going tough in the European competition and are currently off the pace in La Liga after making a bright start to the campaign. Hazard though believes Real Madrid will challenge for all top trophies in the business end of the season.

ALSO READ: Maverick French footballer Ribery banned for three games for pushing official

“We’re going to give our all to win everything, we have to lift a trophy,” he said.”I know the Champions League is important. I’m here to win it, it’s important for everyone and myself included.”I’m at the best club in the world and I hope to give my best,” Hazard said in a documentary done on him on Real Madrid TV.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 15:57 IST

tags
top news
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
PM Modi and Saudi king to sign key agreements in meeting today
PM Modi and Saudi king to sign key agreements in meeting today
In Shiv Sena’s ‘other options’ threat to BJP, a dig at Chautalas
In Shiv Sena’s ‘other options’ threat to BJP, a dig at Chautalas
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
Apple AirPods Pro launched: Here’s how it fares against AirPods 2
Apple AirPods Pro launched: Here’s how it fares against AirPods 2
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News