Eden Hazard pays big compliment to Cristiano Ronaldo

Belgian winger Eden Hazard has found life tough at his new club, Real Madrid, since his arrival from Chelsea at the beginning of the season. Real’s iffy form, lack of goals up front and Hazard’s injury concerns have all contributed to a tough starting few months in the Spanish capital for Hazard. Add to that the pressure of wearing the No 7 jersey, which earlier belonged to the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Belgian has been struggling to cope up with his new life.

Hazard though made his biggest impact in a Real Madrid jersey last week as he set up Toni Kroos for a goal which helped the 13-time European Champions chalk up a hard fought 1-0 win over Galatasaray in a must win encounter. Speaking to Real Madrid TV, the Belgian gave a big compliment to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is certainly going to go down in history as the greatest Los Blancos player ever. “Taking this shirt after Cristiano isn’t easy, he’s historic,” Hazard said.

The Spanish giants have found the going tough in the European competition and are currently off the pace in La Liga after making a bright start to the campaign. Hazard though believes Real Madrid will challenge for all top trophies in the business end of the season.

“We’re going to give our all to win everything, we have to lift a trophy,” he said.”I know the Champions League is important. I’m here to win it, it’s important for everyone and myself included.”I’m at the best club in the world and I hope to give my best,” Hazard said in a documentary done on him on Real Madrid TV.

