England not on revenge mission in Croatia, says Trippier

England will not be out for revenge for their World Cup semi-final defeat when they face Croatia in the Nations League on Friday, defender Kieran Trippier has said.

England enjoyed their best World Cup performance in 28 years in Russia this summer, missing out on a spot in the final after losing to the Croats after extra time.

“No, it’s not revenge. Croatia were good on the day against us in the World Cup semi-final but it’s another game,” Trippier told Sky Sports. “We want to go there get the win, get the points we need and then look forward to Spain.”

Friday’s clash will be played behind closed doors as UEFA have punished Croatia after a Nazi symbol was marked on their pitch ahead of a Euro 2016 qualifier.

England, second in Nations League Group 4 ahead of Croatia, face leaders Spain in Seville next Monday.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 11:46 IST