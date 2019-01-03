 English Premier League player charged for making ‘abusive’ gesture towards fans
English Premier League player charged for making ‘abusive’ gesture towards fans

Austin was caught making a two-fingered gesture towards a section of booing away fans at St Mary’s Stadium

File image of Southampton striker Charlie Austin.(Action Images via Reuters)

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged after appearing to make an obscene gesture towards Manchester City supporters, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Austin was caught making a two-fingered gesture towards a section of booing away fans at St Mary’s Stadium while being substituted during Southampton’s 3-1 Premier League defeat on Sunday.

“It is alleged that Mr Austin’s gesture in or around the 68th minute of the fixture was abusive and/or insulting,” the FA said in a statement.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 16:53 IST

