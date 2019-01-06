FA Cup: Joe Willock scores twice as Arsenal beat Blackpool

Arsenal, the record 13-times FA Cup winners, won 3-0 at Blackpool.

Arsenal had a bizarre build-up to their tie when a Blackpool fan climbed onto the roof of the coach taking the squad to Bloomfield Road.

Eventually, after being spoken to by police officers, the man came down off the roof after some 40 minutes before he was arrested.

Joe Willock, one of four teenagers in Arsenal’s side, scored twice before half-time, with Alex Iwobi added a third goal late on.

READ: Pujara, Rishabh Pant etch their names in Sydney folklore – Watch

“We imposed our quality on the game and it was good to see the young players do well today as well,” said Arsenal manager Unai Emery after his FA Cup debut.

League One leaders Portsmouth, the 2008 FA Cup winners, needed an Andre Green stoppage-time goal in a 1-0 victory away to Championship high-flyers Norwich, down to 10 men after Grant Haley’s early red card.

Liverpool, the Premier League leaders, play Wolves at Anfield on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur became the first club into the fourth round this season with a 7-0 rout of fourth-tier Tranmere on Friday.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 03:52 IST