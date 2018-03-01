FC Chambly shock Strasbourg, reach Coupe de France semis; PSG beat Marseille again

FC Chambly shocked Strasbourg to reach the semi-finals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday, joining Les Herbiers as an unexpected presence in the last four.

Lassana Doucoure was the hero for Chambly, finishing from close range to score the only goal of the game with seven minutes to go and book a semi-final spot for the third-tier side.

Strasbourg were the first Ligue 1 side beaten by Chambly on their run to the semi-finals, where they join fellow Championnat National side Les Herbiers.

On Tuesday, Stephane Masala’s men knocked out Lens of Ligue 2 on penalties, triumphing 4-2 in the shoot-out after a goalless draw at Stade de la Beaujoire.

It is the second time two sides from outside the top two divisions have reached the semi-finals of the Coupe de France in the 21st century.

Quevilly and Gazelec Ajaccio got through to the last four in 2012, with the former side beaten by Lyon in the final of the tournament.

PSG blank Marseille, again

Paris Saint-Germain put the disappointment of Neymar’s foot surgery to one side to thump rivals Marseille 3-0 and reach the semi-finals of the Coupe de France.

The Ligue 1 leaders announced on Wednesday that the world’s most expensive player will miss the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid, which they trail 3-1, next week after the decision was made for him to have surgery on a cracked metatarsal.

While Neymar’s prolonged absence may prove fatal to their Champions League hopes, PSG reaffirmed that it will have little impact on their domestic success as Angel Di Maria’s double saw them into a fourth successive Coupe de France semi-final.

Di Maria settled the contest with a pair of deflected strikes, the first a vicious shot from outside the box, either side of half-time.

Deserved gloss to the scoreline was added courtesy of a wonderful team move finished off by Edinson Cavani, as Marseille again suffered at PSG’s hands having lost by the same scoreline in the weekend’s Ligue 1 meeting, where Neymar suffered his injury.

The win keeps PSG firmly on course for a domestic treble and they will be one of just two top-flight teams in the last four after shock triumphs for third-tier Chambly and Les Herbiers, while a free-flowing second-half showing will perhaps give Unai Emery added hope they can fight back against Madrid even without their world-record signing.