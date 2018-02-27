FC Goa looking for first ever Indian Super League win against ATK

FC Goa will look to capitalise on an excellent opportunity and take a step closer to making it to the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) when they host ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here tomorrow.

A win for the home side will take them to fourth place, with a point’s advantage over Jamshedpur FC.

One of the most entertaining outfits in ISL history, Goa will be aiming for nothing less than three points to get their season back on track. As for ATK, the Kolkata outfit has not managed a win in the last seven matches - six of them being losses.

The best ATK can do is finish eighth, if they win both their matches and the teams below them don’t match their results. Although the team doesn’t have injury concerns apart from Ryan Taylor, the confidence is certainly low.

However, they have nothing to lose and their assistant coach Bastab Roy said that it would make for a good watching.

“We don’t have any psychological edge - in fact, the situation is not in our favour. But it will be a good open match for the spectators,” Roy said.

“This is not the right time to discuss what went wrong. That will be done after the season. Something is going wrong in the last 15-20 minutes and FC Goa is a well-balanced team and in the run up for the top four. So it’s a tough task and we will give our best,” he added.

Meanwhile FC Goa are riding high after beating a strong Pune City side 4-0. Most of their top performers clicked on the night - with Ferran Corominas scoring a brace while Manuel Lanzarote and Hugo Boumous also got on the scoresheet.

FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera said: “If we can do it like last time, then great - but we have to tick a few boxes to win. We have to play good football, try and keep a clean sheet and do multiple things right. We don’t want to just win in any manner.”

“We are at a stage where the game tomorrow is very important for us. We fought a lot to reach here and at this moment in time, (qualification) still lies completely in our hand. Hopefully when the two next games are done, our fans will be happy that their team will be competing in the semi-finals,” he added.