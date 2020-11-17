India to host 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after 2020 edition gets cancelled

football

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:06 IST

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup which was set to take place between February 7 to March 21 next year was cancelled on Monday due to the novel coronavirus and now India will host the 2022 edition of the tournament, a FIFA press release said. The decision was taken on Tuesday after a meeting of all the FIFA stakeholders.

“Following due consideration of the situation and taking into account the input of all stakeholders the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group has recommended that the 2020 edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (and FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup) be cancelled and that the hosting rights for the 2022 editions be transferred to the countries that were initially planned to host the 2020 edition,” the press release said.

AIFF responded to the postponement and said that they will continue to make developments in the women’s football in India as they plan for the U17 Women’s World Cup in 2022.

“In light of not being able to host the tournament next year, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup taking place in India in 2022 comes as a delightful silver lining. Following discussions with FIFA, we agreed that hosting the tournament without proper qualifications and without spectators led to more uncertainty, and it would have taken away from our objective of developing and promoting women’s football by hosting the competition in such circumstances,” AIFF President Praful Patel was quoted as saying in the press release.

“We now have a unique opportunity to start afresh and still have a considerable headstart from the work that has been already put in. We thank FIFA for its support so far and now eagerly look forward to 2022.

“The journey we have made so far has given our women footballers confidence to compete at the highest level, and we are committed to steering women’s football in the right direction to ensure it achieves the heights it deserves,” he added.