FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal live updates: Cavani strikes again, Uruguay lead 2-1

Group A winners Uruguay take on Group B runners up Portugal in the second round of 16 match of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Sochi on Saturday. While the South Americans breezed through the group stage, winning all three of their matches without conceding a goal, it was a a tense affair for Portugal who scrapped ahead of Iran by just one point. It has been quite a team effort by Uruguay with strikers scoring and defenders defending, on the other hand, The Europeans have relied heavily on their talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo who scored four of their five goals –including a hattrick against Spain – in the group stage. Get live updates of Uruguay vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match here.

00:45 hrs IST: GOAL!!!!Uruguay retake the lead against Portugal, Edinson Cavani with an absolute belter. Portugal have it all to do here.

00:45 hrs IST: GOAL!!!!! Pepe has equalised for Portugal, it comes form a corner which is played shot and the resulting cross is headed in by the Besiktas man. 1-1 in Sochi.

00:40 hrs IST: Raphael Gurrero with a shot over the bar. that was speculative at best from the Paris born Portuguese defender.

00:38 hrs IST: Nothing of note has happened so far in the second half, the onus is on Portugal to make things happen. Uruguay have yet to concede so far in the tournament and if the trend continues they are through to the last 8.

00:34 hrs IST: Back underway in Sochi. can Portugal find an equaliser?

00:17 hrs IST: Half time in Sochi and Uruguay are in box seat here. They lead Portugal 1-0.

00:14 hrs IST: The game has gone very niggly, a lot of fouls being conceded. No rhythm to the game

00:09 hrs IST: Guedes with a looping header which is collected rather comfortably by Muslera. Can Portugal restore parity before half-time?

00:05 hrs IST: Portugal have had 60% of the possession so far but Uruguay have looked by far the better side. Carving out some good chances.

00:01 hrs IST: Portugal are steadily getting back into the match. A free kick is now slammed straight into the wall by Ronaldo

23:54 hrs IST: A free kick from Portugal’s right comes to nothing, Ronaldo cutting a frustrated figure.

23:51 hrs IST: CLOSE!!! Luis Suarez’s free kick is saved brilliantly by Rui Patricio. The wall was really poor there, it disintegrated and allowed the ball to go through

23:48 hrs IST: Joao Mario has been a real bright spark for Portugal, he has made quite a few runs only to find no support.

23:43 hrs IST: Uruguay have had a few chances to may be double their lead but Portugal are giving it a right good go.

23:39 hrs IST: GOAL!!!!! Edinson Cavani heads Uruguay into the lead! Superb cross by his partner Luis Suarez. 1-0 to Uruguay.

23:36 hrs IST: Another effort by the Portuguese, Bernardo silva sets it up for Ronaldo who hits it down goal keeper’s throat.

23:33 hrs IST: First effort of the match comes in the second minute, Mario’s cross is headed over by Bernardo Silva.

23:31 hrs IST: The match has kicked off!

23:28 hrs IST: The formalities are done and it’s time for action!

23:20 hrs IST: Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes return to Portugal’s starting line-up for Saturday’s World Cup last-16 tie against Uruguay.

23:05 hrs IST:This match is expected to be a much tighter affair than the France vs Argentina tie, fine margins or penalties could decide this game.

22:50 hrs IST: The team news is in for this all important clash and that is how the two teams will line up,

Uruguay: Muslera, Caceres, Gimenez, Godin, Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Vecino, Bentancur, Suarez, Cavani.

Subs: Campana, Varela, Sanchez, Rodriguez, De Arrascaeta, Stuani, Gaston Silva, Maxi Pereira, Gomez, Coates, Urreta, Martin Silva.

Portugal: Rui Patricio, Ricardo Pereira, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, William Carvalho, Adrien Silva, Joao Mario, Goncalo Guedes, Ronaldo.

Subs: Lopes, Bruno Alves, Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Andre Silva, Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Gelson Martins, Mario Rui, Quaresma, Cedric, Beto.

Portugal have never lost to Uruguay, having won one and drawn one of their two matches played so far.

Familiar faces will be lining up against each other in Sochi with Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez all plying their trade in some of the top clubs in Spain.