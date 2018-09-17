Former Ipswich and England defender Kevin Beattie dies aged 64

Former Ipswich Town and England central defender Kevin Beattie has died aged 64, the player’s family announced on Sunday. Beattie, born in Carlisle, northern England, became a key member of the successful Ipswich side under future England manager Bobby Robson that won the FA Cup in 1978.

Beattie also won nine caps for England, scoring one goal, in a career cut short by injury. Beattie’s death was announced by BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show presenter Mark Murphy, who wrote on Twitter: “It is with much sadness that I have to confirm the death in the early hours of this morning of my dear friend and @BBCSuffolk co-host Kevin Beattie.

“Kevin was undoubtedly the greatest ever @Official_ITFC Town player and his family have asked me to make the announcement.”

Ipswich added their own tribute, saying: “We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of Town legend Kevin Beattie at the age of 64. The thoughts of everybody at #itfc are with Kevin’s family & friends at this very difficult time. The Beat. Thank you.”

Beattie missed Ipswich’s victory in the 1981 UEFA Cup final because of injury but was finally awarded a winner’s medal in 2008 following a petition organised by Rob Finch, the ghostwriter of his autobiography.

Ipswich, who now play in English football’s second-tier Championship, have announced there will be a minute’s applause in honour of Beattie before their home game against Brentford at Portman Road on Tuesday.

