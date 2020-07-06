e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Franck Ribery’s home burglarized in Italy

Franck Ribery’s home burglarized in Italy

Ribery played Sunday in a 2-1 victory at Parma while his wife and children were in Munich, where the 37-year-old former France international played for 12 seasons.

football Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:33 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
FLORENCE, Italy
Fiorentina's Franck Ribery looks on.
Fiorentina's Franck Ribery looks on.(REUTERS)
         

The home of Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery was burglarized while he was playing an away match in the Italian league.

Ribery played Sunday in a 2-1 victory at Parma while his wife and children were in Munich, where the 37-year-old former France international played for 12 seasons.

Jewelry and bags were stolen from his home in Italy, but Ribery said Monday the feeling of being victimized is worse.

“I don’t accept it!” Ribery wrote in a post on Twitter, hinting about his future in Florence. “How can I/we feel good here today after that?”

Ribery said soccer is his passion, but it’s not above his family.

“Passion or not, my family comes before everything, and we’ll make the necessary decisions for our well-being,” he said.

Ribery also posted a short video that showed clothes and drawers on the floor.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said Monday that he was “shocked” by the news. He said he spoke to Ribery by phone and in a statement offered support “to Franck and his wonderful family.”

“We’ll do everything we can to help Franck feel safe again and help him through this difficult time,” Commisso said. “I’m sure that the Fiorentina family will show solidarity with Franck by making him feel the love we all have for him.”

Commisso added that it’s “very traumatic” to potentially lose personal items and your sense of security.

Fiorentina signed Ribery last year after he left Bayern Munich. He has scored three goals this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

tags
top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In