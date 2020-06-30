e-paper
French federation scraps extra time in French Cup games

French federation scraps extra time in French Cup games

"From the first round up to and including the semi-finals, in the event of a draw at the end of time, the game should be directly decided on penalties," the minutes of the FFF's executive committee, published by French sports daily L'Equipe, showed.

football Updated: Jun 30, 2020 15:53 IST
Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes.
There will be no extra time in French Cup games as of next season, with the exception of the final, the French football federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

“From the first round up to and including the semi-finals, in the event of a draw at the end of time, the game should be directly decided on penalties,” the minutes of the FFF’s executive committee, published by French sports daily L’Equipe, showed.

The French Professional League made the same decision for the League Cup four years ago.

