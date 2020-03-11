e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / French League Cup final postponed over coronavirus fears

French League Cup final postponed over coronavirus fears

On Tuesday, officials ordered Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches to be played behind closed doors until April 15 as part of the fight against the virus, with more than 1,780 cases and 33 deaths in the country.

football Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:37 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
General view of the main entrance of the Parc de Princes stadium
General view of the main entrance of the Parc de Princes stadium (REUTERS)
         

The French League Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed amid efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a league statement said Wednesday. The league (FFP) said a new date for the match, which was to be played at the Stade de France, would be fixed in consultation with the clubs, broadcasters and the French football federation.

On Tuesday, officials ordered Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches to be played behind closed doors until April 15 as part of the fight against the virus, with more than 1,780 cases and 33 deaths in the country.

The LFP said the two league matches scheduled for that weekend, but postponed because of the final, were now back on.

PSG will face Metz and Lyon play Nimes behind closed doors on either April 4 or 5.

The final was due to be the last of its kind because the organisers have been unable to find a domestic broadcaster willing to pay to show the competition next season. The League Cup, in its current format, began in 1994.

PSG have also reached the final of the French Cup and are due to face Saint-Etienne on April 25 at the Stade de France.

tags
top news
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News