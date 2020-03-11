French League Cup final postponed over coronavirus fears

football

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:37 IST

The French League Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed amid efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a league statement said Wednesday. The league (FFP) said a new date for the match, which was to be played at the Stade de France, would be fixed in consultation with the clubs, broadcasters and the French football federation.

On Tuesday, officials ordered Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches to be played behind closed doors until April 15 as part of the fight against the virus, with more than 1,780 cases and 33 deaths in the country.

The LFP said the two league matches scheduled for that weekend, but postponed because of the final, were now back on.

PSG will face Metz and Lyon play Nimes behind closed doors on either April 4 or 5.

The final was due to be the last of its kind because the organisers have been unable to find a domestic broadcaster willing to pay to show the competition next season. The League Cup, in its current format, began in 1994.

PSG have also reached the final of the French Cup and are due to face Saint-Etienne on April 25 at the Stade de France.