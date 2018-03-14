 Harry Kane, England and Tottenham Hotspur star, expected to return in April | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 14, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Harry Kane, England and Tottenham Hotspur star, expected to return in April

Harry Kane, the England and Tottenham Hotspur star striker, will return to training in April, but will miss a few crucial games for his club

football Updated: Mar 14, 2018 23:46 IST
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane had damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle, which ruled him out of football action for a few weeks.
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane had damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle, which ruled him out of football action for a few weeks.(AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur’s eagerly-awaited medical bulletin on their England striker Harry Kane’s right ankle provided good news on Wednesday with the club saying he could be playing next month.

When Kane hobbled away from Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium on Sunday having been substituted early in the Premier League win there were fears he had sustained serious damage.

However, the first update on his condition from Spurs since the weekend offered a more optimistic scenario.

“Preliminary assessments have confirmed that (Kane) has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle,” the north London club said on their website (http://www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

“The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to first team training next month.”

Kane has scored 39 goals for club and country this season and is expected to be England’s main striker at the World Cup finals in Russia which start in June.

He will miss Tottenham’s FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea City this weekend and England’s friendly internationals against the Netherlands on March 23 and Italy on March 27.

“Disappointing to be out until next month but injuries are part of the game,” Kane said on Twitter later on Wednesday.

“Will do everything I can to get back out there asap.”

England manager Gareth Southgate will select his squad for the two friendlies on Thursday.

Kane, who is almost certain to miss Tottenham’s key Premier League game at top-four challengers Chelsea on April 1, had two spells on the sidelines last season with right ankle problems.

tags

more from football
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you