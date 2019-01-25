I-League: fit as East Bengal raring to go against

Bolstered by the return of Mexican striker Enrique Esqueda, East Bengal are ready to make a double on Mohun Bagan in the I-League derby, coach Alejandro Menendez said on Friday.

Even though there are no favourites in this particular match, East Bengal are in a slightly better position having beaten them 3-2 in the first leg last month.

The red-and-gold team for the first time in this I-League will take the field with all six foreigners in their squad.

The presence of all the overseas players is definitely an advantage Alejandro Menendez’s side has over Khalid Jamil’s.

“I think we have played many matches and we are ready for the game. Enrique is fit for the game. The players try to do their best in every match. It is not something different,” the Spaniard said in a non-chalant way.

READ: Team India receives a traditional welcome in Mount Maunganui - Watch

The former Racing Santander coach also gave a lukewarm response when asked about Mohun Bagan star Haitian winger Sony Norde.

“We have nothing special planned for Sony Norde. We will see that on Sunday.” He however was quick to add that they can not underestimate their arch-rivals.

“Mohun Bagan is a big club. They have good players. The challenge is to stop them. In these kind of matches, the small details will make the difference.” Eyeing their maiden I-League title, East Bengal are eight points behind leaders Chennai City but the Kolkata heavyweights have a match in hand.

He hoped Chennai would drop points with difficult matches ahead.

“Many teams are fighting for the title. Chennai have a tough fixture. Teams will drop points and therefore we have to focus on ourselves.” “All the teams are difficult who are fighting for the title. But we are focusing only on our next match. We have to get full points to fight for the title. East Bengal will miss Manoj Mohammed who has been suspended for the derby but the coach said they have a good squad to fill in the space.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 18:01 IST