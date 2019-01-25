India vs New Zealand: Team India receives a traditional welcome in Mount Maunganui - Watch

The Indian team received a traditional welcome by the Maori community at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. The visitors are set to play the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday. The Maori community welcomed the entire Indian squad along with support staff with their traditional ceremony. The ceremony included dancing, singing and the ceremonial touching of noses, which is called the hongi.

Earlier, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was asked to join India’s touring squad in New Zealand after his suspension over sexist comments on a TV show was lifted by the country’s cricket board.

Pandya talked about his encounters with multiple women in a chat show earlier this month as teammate K L Rahul sat next to him, prompting uproar on social media that led to the duo being suspended pending an inquiry.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday allowed Pandya to participate in the ongoing one-day international series in New Zealand and Rahul to join the India A squad in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Hardik Pandya will be sent to New Zealand to join the team at the earliest and KL Rahul will join the India A squad to play the last three one-day games against England Lions,” the BCCI said in a news release.

