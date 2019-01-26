India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score at Bay Oval: Unchanged IND opt to bat

Live updates: India have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to bat first in the second ODI. The Indian team remain unchanged for this clash. India are 1-0 up in the five-match series. ((Full Scorecard))

Follow India vs New Zealand live updates below:

07:17 hrs IST Virat Kohli during toss “We are going to bat first as this looks like a good track to bat. This is another thing we need to strengthen, put runs on the board. We played good cricket in the last few games and last game (in Napier) was clinical. We are looking for a few areas to improve and we need to come out here and express ourselves.”





07:10 hrs IST Playing XIs New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami An unchanged Playing XI for the game #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PcuKVcTAfG — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019





07:03 hrs IST Toss update India have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to bat first. He also revealed during the toss that they have gone unchanged for this clash. NZ skipper Kane Williamson says that he wanted to bowl first on this wicket.





06:55 hrs IST India’s maiden bow This is India’s first ever match at this venue and they will look to get off to a good start in the match. The conditions are alien but their the players are in form.





06:50 hrs IST Boult’s plans for Indian top-order “We know that early wickets in this format kind of kill you. If we can get three wickets in the first 10 overs, we know what pressure that puts on the rest of the team in the shed. They are human and they do make mistakes.”





06:43 hrs IST India’s all-rounder conundrum Hardik Pandya has left to join the squad in New Zealand after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) revoked the interim suspension on him and K L Rahul but most likely, he will be available only from the third ODI onwards. The team management played pace all-rounder Vijay Shankar at McClean Park but depending on the conditions, it can bring back Ravindra Jadeja.





06:35 hrs IST Spin problems for Kiwis New Zealand batsmen looked all at sea against India’s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in their own backyard following a fiery spell from pacer Mohammad Shami in the opening ODI on Wednesday. Before the sun stopped play for more than 30 minutes in the series-opener, the Indian bowlers made merry with Kuldeep and Chahal sharing six wickets. Both the wrist-spinners hunt in a pack and would be itching to have another go at the Black Caps.





06:26 hrs IST Great match in the offing The stage is set and the conditions seem to be perfect for cricket at the Bay Oval. It's a nice sunny morning here at the Bay Oval. Ready for the 2nd ODI?#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/kSfYub23PK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019 A look at the pitch for today's game. Win the toss and?#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/3th01UgBvn — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019



