 India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score at Bay Oval: Unchanged IND opt to bat
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score at Bay Oval: Unchanged IND opt to bat

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live: Catch all the action of the second ODI between India and New Zealand through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 26, 2019 07:10 IST
Live updates: India have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to bat first in the second ODI. The Indian team remain unchanged for this clash. India are 1-0 up in the five-match series. ((Full Scorecard))

Follow India vs New Zealand live updates below:

07:17 hrs IST

Virat Kohli during toss

“We are going to bat first as this looks like a good track to bat. This is another thing we need to strengthen, put runs on the board. We played good cricket in the last few games and last game (in Napier) was clinical. We are looking for a few areas to improve and we need to come out here and express ourselves.”

07:10 hrs IST

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

07:03 hrs IST

Toss update

India have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to bat first. He also revealed during the toss that they have gone unchanged for this clash. NZ skipper Kane Williamson says that he wanted to bowl first on this wicket.

06:55 hrs IST

India’s maiden bow

This is India’s first ever match at this venue and they will look to get off to a good start in the match. The conditions are alien but their the players are in form.

06:50 hrs IST

Boult’s plans for Indian top-order

“We know that early wickets in this format kind of kill you. If we can get three wickets in the first 10 overs, we know what pressure that puts on the rest of the team in the shed. They are human and they do make mistakes.”

06:43 hrs IST

India’s all-rounder conundrum

Hardik Pandya has left to join the squad in New Zealand after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) revoked the interim suspension on him and K L Rahul but most likely, he will be available only from the third ODI onwards. The team management played pace all-rounder Vijay Shankar at McClean Park but depending on the conditions, it can bring back Ravindra Jadeja.

06:35 hrs IST

Spin problems for Kiwis

New Zealand batsmen looked all at sea against India’s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in their own backyard following a fiery spell from pacer Mohammad Shami in the opening ODI on Wednesday. Before the sun stopped play for more than 30 minutes in the series-opener, the Indian bowlers made merry with Kuldeep and Chahal sharing six wickets. Both the wrist-spinners hunt in a pack and would be itching to have another go at the Black Caps.

06:26 hrs IST

Great match in the offing

The stage is set and the conditions seem to be perfect for cricket at the Bay Oval.

06:15 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the second ODI of the five match series between India and New Zealand. The visitors won the first match in Napier and will now look to double their lead in Mount Maunganui. As for the hosts, they will look to even the score to keep up with the in-form Indian team.