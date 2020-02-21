e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / ‘It was obvious it would happened’:Lionel Messi on Real Madrid’s struggle after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure

‘It was obvious it would happened’:Lionel Messi on Real Madrid’s struggle after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure

Both Messi and Ronaldo have admitted their mutual respect while acknowledging that the professional rivalry has made them better football players.

football Updated: Feb 21, 2020 14:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.(AP)
         

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football for the majority of the past two decades. Both Ronaldo and Messi have scored a bucketload of goals en route to becoming the top two footballers in the world. Such has been their level of output that even in the annual awards Messi and Ronaldo have shared the honours in 10 of the past 11 years. Fans of both the players are continuously debating on who is the better football player out of the two.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have admitted their mutual respect while acknowledging that the professional rivalry has made them better football players.

There was another evidence of the same when Messi was interviewed by Mundo Deportivo, where the little magician lavished praise on the Portuguese superstar.

“It’s normal that he continues to score, he is a predatory striker, he loves to score, any day he plays he will score,” Messi told Mundo Deportivo when asked about Ronaldo’s recent performances.

“He has many good attributes as a forward and at the minimum, he converts.”

35-year-old Ronaldo has been in great form recently as he has scored in 11 straight games for Juventus. He already has 24 goals against his name this campaign. Meanwhile, Messi has struck 14 times across just 19 La Liga games this season for Barcelona.

Messi also talked about the possibility of playing together with Ronaldo. Messi maintained that he would pass the ball to Ronaldo if they played together.

“If we played together I think I would pass the ball to him, yes … Real without Ronaldo has lost many goals, but it was obvious it would happened. Not only goals, but Cristiano also brings many other things. If a team loses a player who scored 50 goals per season, it’s noticeable. Real Madrid has great players, but Cristiano scores 50 goals per season,” Messi added.

Ronaldo said ahead of the Champions League draw last August: “We have shared the stage 15 years. I don’t know if that’s happened before -- the same two guys on the same stage all the time.

“Of course, we have a good relationship. We haven’t had dinner together yet, but I hope in the future.

“We had that battle in Spain. I pushed him and he pushed me as well. So it’s good to be part of the history of football.”

tags
top news
Pakistan stays in FATF’s terror ‘grey list’, gets 4 months to deliver on 8 points
Pakistan stays in FATF’s terror ‘grey list’, gets 4 months to deliver on 8 points
‘Has links with Naxals’: Yediyurappa on student who raised pro-Pak slogan
‘Has links with Naxals’: Yediyurappa on student who raised pro-Pak slogan
Noida road near Shaheen Bagh opened briefly, barricaded again
Noida road near Shaheen Bagh opened briefly, barricaded again
Iron rod shoved into man’s privates for stealing mobile phone in Rajasthan
Iron rod shoved into man’s privates for stealing mobile phone in Rajasthan
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
India vs New Zealand Live ScoreDonald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News