India drop two places to 103 in FIFA rankings

The Indian football team slipped two places to 103rd in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday. India lost two matches and drew one in the Intercontinental Cup earlier this month in Ahmedabad. It lost 2-4 to Tajikistan and 2-5 against eventual winners DPR Korea before playing out a 1-1 draw against Syria.

India has 1214 ranking points to its kitty, down by five points from the previous chart issued last month. The Indian team now lies at 18th among Asian countries. Iran (23rd) is at the top among Asian countries, followed by Japan (33), Korea (37), Australia (46) and Qatar (62).

Overall, Belgium leads the chart, followed by Brazil, France, England and Uruguay.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 16:47 IST