Home / Football / Inter again gives away a lead to draw 3-3 against Sassuolo

Inter again gives away a lead to draw 3-3 against Sassuolo

football Updated: Jun 25, 2020 08:34 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Milan
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v U.S. Sassuolo - San Siro, Milan, Italy - June 24, 2020 Inter Milan's Cristiano Biraghi celebrates scoring their second goal with Alexis Sanchez and teammates.
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v U.S. Sassuolo - San Siro, Milan, Italy - June 24, 2020 Inter Milan's Cristiano Biraghi celebrates scoring their second goal with Alexis Sanchez and teammates.(REUTERS)
         

Inter Milan’s title hopes diminished further as it again dropped points from a leading position to draw 3-3 against Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday.

Inter had fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 at halftime and also led 3-2 with four minutes remaining before Giangiacomo Magnani levelled again for Sassuolo.

The Nerazzurri have now lost 15 points this season from leading positions.

Inter remained third but is now eight points behind Serie A leader Juventus and four behind Lazio, which visited fourth-place Atalanta later.

Roma was also playing later, at home to Sampdoria.

Francesco Caputo gave Sassuolo an early lead at San Siro but Inter turned the match around with two goals in five minutes. Romelu Lukaku leveled from the spot after Jeremie Boga fouled Milan Skriniar and Cristiano Biraghi scored in first-half stoppage time following a one-two with Alexis Sánchez.

Inter should have put the game away after the break but Roberto Gagliardini somehow hit the bar of an open goal from just a few yards out before Domenico Berardi equalized with a penalty after Ashley Young tripped Mert Müldür.

Lukaku had a goal ruled out for offside but Inter thought it had won the game when Borja Valero tapped in Antonio Candreva’s free kick.

However, Magnani also scored from close range with a minute remaining.

Skriniar was sent off for a second booking in stoppage time.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

