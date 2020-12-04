ISL: My players haven’t been coached this way before, says Robbie Fowler

football

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:02 IST

Robbie Fowler said on Friday his comment on some Indian footballers’ lack of training was taken out of context. “I am not trying to disrespect anyone. I would never do that,” said the SC East Bengal’s British coach on Friday.

“We are trying to play a certain way, we have an intricate way of playing, we have an identity, a philosophy and my players haven’t been coached this way before,” said Fowler, ahead of the ISL7 match against NorthEast United.

“And we are trying to implement our ways and trying to get the best out of what we have got. And it means lots of hours on the training pitch trying to get them to do fundamentally what is right for us as a team. There are talented players, very good technically gifted players but players sometimes need a better understanding of the game. And that’s not me being derogatory, that’s me being a realist,” he said.

Following SC East Bengal’s 0-3 loss to Mumbai City FC on Tuesday, Fowler had said, “in all honesty, some Indian players look like they haven’t been coached before.”

Fowler also said SC East Bengal’s foreign players, like the rest of the squad, have been behind everyone in terms of preparation. “And once our players get up to speed—I think we have signed the best foreigners. Matti Steinman has been absolutely excellent in the games. Pilks (Anthony Pilkington) and Jacques (Maghoma) are playing okay but not the level they want to be just yet. But we are happy with them.

“It is a matter of time before they start gelling and performing. They want to play better, they are working hard, getting right behind everyone. We all have each other’s backs. If anyone is having a bad time, we are all having a bad time. But what we have got to do is make sure we all stick together and we will do that.”

After two games in their first Indian Super League, SC East Bengal are on zero points with a 0-2 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan and a 0-3 loss to Mumbai City FC. They are also struggling with injuries with neither of Loken Meitei, skipper and defender Danny Fox and striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway likely to be available on Saturday. Undefeated after three games, NorthEast United FC have five points and began the competition with a 1-0 win against Mumbai City FC before draws against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa.