‘It’s a disgrace’: Neymar blasts ref after PSG crash

Brazilian star Neymar blasted as a “disgrace” the stoppage-time VAR award of a penalty which gave Manchester United a sensational Champions League last 16 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford converted the last-gasp spot-kick to send United through on away goals after a 3-1 second-leg win in the French capital.

“It’s a disgrace. They get four guys who don’t understand football to watch a slow motion replay in front of the TV,” Neymar, who was injured and watched the game from the stands at the Parc des Princes, wrote on Instagram.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said he sympathised with Neymar’s frustrations.

“Sometimes you use words you take back a few hours later,” said Tuchel. “You see how badly he wanted to help us. I am a big supporter of VAR and I stay a big supporter of VAR.”

Having won 2-0 in the first leg last month, the French side wobbled in the return but were still going through until Slovenian referee Damir Skomina gave a stoppage-time penalty for a Presnel Kimpembe handball in the box, after reviewing the images.

A Diogo Dalot shot had struck Kimpembe, and Marcus Rashford duly converted from the spot, as United went through on away goals.

“From my point of view I watched Dalot take the shot. I saw the ball flying straight from his foot and for me it was clear that it was going way over the bar,” said Tuchel.

“There are many things to discuss before taking the decision and I think it’s a 50-50 decision.

“What makes it super hard is that I had the clear feeling that the shot was not on target, and to get rewarded with a penalty, there is no logic.”

