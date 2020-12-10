e-paper
Home / Football / World Cup winner Paolo Rossi dies aged 64

World Cup winner Paolo Rossi dies aged 64

Rossi led Italy to victory in 1982 FIFA World Cup.

football Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 07:35 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Rome
Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian football who inspired the national side to victory in the 1982 World Cup, has died aged 64, Italian media reported on December 10, 2020.
Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian football who inspired the national side to victory in the 1982 World Cup, has died aged 64, Italian media reported on December 10, 2020. (AFP)
         

Paolo Rossi, the top scorer in Italy’s 1982 World Cup-winning campaign, has died at the age of 64.

The news was announced on Thursday by Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi had been working as a pundit.

“Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us,” said RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale, who did not disclose the cause of death.

“Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years.”

