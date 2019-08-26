e-paper
Monday, Aug 26, 2019

Italian Serie A: Udinese stun AC Milan to hand Marco Giampaolo losing start

It was a largely toothless performance by Milan who replaced Gennaro Gattuso with former Sampdoria coach Giampaolo.

football Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:31 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Milan
Giuseppe Pezzella, left, andSamuel Castillejo vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan.
Giuseppe Pezzella, left, andSamuel Castillejo vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan.(AP)
         

Udinese handed AC Milan’s new coach Marco Giampaolo a losing start when a Rodrigo Becao header gave them a shock 1-0 win in Serie A on Sunday. Becao, making his debut after joining from Bahia in his native Brazil, rose above the Milan defence at the near post to head in from a corner in the 72nd minute on a sweltering afternoon in Udine.

It was a largely toothless performance by Milan who replaced Gennaro Gattuso with former Sampdoria coach Giampaolo during the close season in a bid to improve on last season’s fifth place and to take them back to the Champions League.

Udinese suffered a scare in the 81st minute when the ball appeared to brush defender Samir’s arm as he jumped at a corner but, after a VAR review which took nearly four minutes, the referee decided against a penalty.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 02:30 IST

