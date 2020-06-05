e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji fined for defying virus controls for haircuts

Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji fined for defying virus controls for haircuts

The league said Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home, as seen in photos published on social media. There were no facemasks visible in the photos.

football Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:01 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
DORTMUND, Germany
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their second goal with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their second goal with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.(REUTERS)
         

Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji were fined by the German soccer league on Friday for defying coronavirus control measures to get haircuts.

The league said Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home, as seen in photos published on social media. There were no facemasks visible in the photos.

There were similar photos of Dortmund teammates Dan-Axel Zagadou and Raphäel Guerreiro with Düsseldorf-based barber Winnie Nana Karkari, but they were not mentioned in the league’s statement. The Bild tabloid reported that Karkari also visited Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard last Thursday.

“It goes without question that professional soccer players also need their hair cut. However, this must be done in accordance with the medical-organizational concept at the moment,” the league said in its statement.

It did not give the value of the fines. Sancho and Akanji have five days to appeal.

tags
top news
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
US approves loans, investments worth over $340 million for projects in India
US approves loans, investments worth over $340 million for projects in India
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes official with slipper
TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes official with slipper
Tirumala temple opens on June 11, VIP darshan marked out amid pandemic
Tirumala temple opens on June 11, VIP darshan marked out amid pandemic
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In