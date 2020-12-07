e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Kerala businessman to build museum in memory of Diego Maradona

Kerala businessman to build museum in memory of Diego Maradona

The museum will blend the aesthetics of art and technology, Boby Chemmanur said.

football Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kochi
FIle photo of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona
FIle photo of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona(FILE)
         

A Kerala-based businessman on Monday said a world-class museum will be built in memory of Diego Maradona,with a gold sculpture of the Argentine football legend as the main attraction.

Chairman and Managing Director of Boby Chemmanur International Group, Boby Chemmanur, who was instrumental in bringing the soccer staron a visit to Kerala eight years ago, saidthe life-size sculpture will represent ‘The Hand of God,’ as the Argentine forward described a crucial goal he scored in the 1986 FIFA World Cup which his team went on to win.

The proposed museum is to come up in Kolkata or in south India, he told a press conference here. It will showcase Maradona’s professional and personal life, he said. The museum will blend the aesthetics of art and technology, Boby Chemmanur said.

The upcoming museum on several acres of land will have a gold sculpture of Maradona as its main attraction, he said.

Recalling his “close friendship” with Maradona for a decade, Boby Chemmanur said the relationship began with the footballer at Dubai in 2011. Later, Maradona inaugurated a Chemmanur jewellery showroom in Dubai.

“I gifted Maradona a miniature gold statue of his figure. Accepting it, the soccer star expressed the desire to see his life-size gold sculpture related to ‘The Hand of God,” he said.

“I am extremely happy to be fulfilling that desire of Maradona,” Boby Chemmanur said.

‘The Hand of God’ goal was scored against England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup.

TheBoby Chemmanur Group, headquartered in Thrissur, had Maradona as its ambassador after the Argentinian signed the deal in March 2018.

Maradona was in the northern part of the state for two days in October 2012 to inaugurate a showroom of Chemmannur Jewellers in Kannur.

“The museum is my tribute to Maradona. It will be a storehouse of information related to the great player and his football. It will function as a centre for entertainment of international standards,” he said.

The curator of the museum will be artist-writer Bony Thomas, a founder-trustee of Kochi Biennale Foundation that conducts India’s biggest contemporary art festival.

tags
top news
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Kerala to move Supreme Court over farm law this week
Kerala to move Supreme Court over farm law this week
Opposition parties misleading innocent farmers, says Adityanath
Opposition parties misleading innocent farmers, says Adityanath
Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited
Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited
Railway unions AIRF, NFIR extend support to protesting farmers
Railway unions AIRF, NFIR extend support to protesting farmers
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In