Home / Football / Lacazette gets a double as Arsenal thrash woeful West Brom 4-0

Lacazette gets a double as Arsenal thrash woeful West Brom 4-0

Arsenal won their third Premier League win in a row as they beat West Bromwich Albion 4-0 in snowy conditions on Saturday.

Jan 03, 2021
West Bromwich
Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal scores their team’s fourth goal .
Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal scores their team’s fourth goal .(Getty Images)
         

A rare Kieran Tierney goal, a superb team effort finished by Bukayo Saka and a brace from Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal their third Premier League win in a row as they beat West Bromwich Albion 4-0 in snowy conditions on Saturday.

Fullback Tierney cut in from the left and curled home his second goal for Arsenal in the 23rd minute, then Saka combined brilliantly with Lacazette and Emile Smith-Rowe before tapping home a simple second for the visitors five minutes later.

West Brom had an early second-half strike ruled out for offside before Lacazette blasted two goals in five second-half minutes as the Baggies’ woeful defence, which with 39 goals conceded is the leakiest in the league, fell apart once again.

The win lifts Arsenal to 11th place in the table on 23 points, six points off the European places. West Brom remain second from bottom with eight points after 17 games.

