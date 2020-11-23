e-paper
Home / Football / Lampard not getting carried away by Chelsea’s Premier League form

Lampard not getting carried away by Chelsea’s Premier League form

Chelsea went top of the league briefly on Saturday with 2-0 victory at Newcastle United before dropping back to third after Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Manchester City and Liverpool’s win over Leicester City.

football Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:00 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 21, 2020 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard Pool via REUTERS/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 21, 2020 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard Pool via REUTERS/Lee Smith(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is pleased with his side’s strong start to the Premier League season but said they have a long way to go to match the standards set by Manchester City and Liverpool in previous campaigns.

“After eight or nine games, it would be easy to get excited about being in a lofty position but I’m not going to smile too much,” Lampard told Chelsea’s website.

“We’re in a decent position but doing that consistently over a big period is the next step for us now.

“The first port of call this year was to close the gap on Man City and Liverpool, who have set different levels of consistency through a season,” Lampard added.

“We are improving but we cannot get carried away. We have to try to reach those levels but I’m happy with where we’re at right now.”

Chelsea face Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday with German playmaker Kai Havertz set to return after completing his period of isolation following a positive Covid-19 test earlier this month.

“Kai is a naturally fit boy so I hope to have him travelling with us to Rennes and maybe he’ll get some minutes,” Lampard said.

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
Amid rising coronavirus cases, states in US impose new restrictions
Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
