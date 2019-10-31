e-paper
League Cup: Fourth-tier Colchester get dream draw with Manchester United

Colchester -- the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition -- have lost both times they have faced United: 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth round in 1978-79 and 2-0 in the League Cup third round in 1983-84.

football Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:34 IST
AFP
AFP
London
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal with Scott McTominay and teammates.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal with Scott McTominay and teammates.(REUTERS)
         

Fourth-tier Colchester United’s chairman expressed his delight at being drawn away at Manchester United in their League Cup quarter-final declaring “You come into football for days like this.”

Colchester -- the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition -- have lost both times they have faced United: 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth round in 1978-79 and 2-0 in the League Cup third round in 1983-84.

However, that did not diminish the joy at the prospect of playing at Old Trafford. Having knocked out last season’s Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur in the third round, Colchester are keen for another high-profile giant-killing act.

“Everyone’s delighted with the draw,” their chairman Robbie Cowling told the BBC.

“You come into football for days like this. We’re going to enjoy every minute.”

Holders Manchester City also face lower-league opposition as they travel to third tier Oxford United -- who knocked out Manchester United in the fourth round of the 1983-1984 edition.

There are two all-Premier League ties with Aston Villa to host Liverpool and Everton at home to Leicester City.

After their thrilling win on penalties over Arsenal following a 5-5 draw, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp threatened to call a halt to his side’s participation because the quarterfinal is too close to the FIFA World Club Cup.

Liverpool are due to play in the semi-finals in Qatar on December 18 and the League Cup quarter-finals are scheduled for that week.

However, the EFL -- organisers of the League Cup -- released a statement saying they were talking to Liverpool about an alternative date.

“The EFL is in discussions with Liverpool to identify an alternative date given the club’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup competition,” they said.

Draw:

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Leicester City

Manchester United v Colchester United

Oxford v Manchester City

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 16:30 IST

