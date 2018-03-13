Live, ISL 2017-18, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, semi-final 2nd leg, live updates: CHE lead 2-0

Chennaiyin FC are on the verge of their second Indian Super League (ISL) final in three years as they lead 2-0 against FC Goa in the second leg of their semi-final clash in Chennai today. If they manage to hold on to their lead, they will face Bengaluru FC in the final on Saturday. The first leg had finished 1-1 in Goa on Saturday. With the away goal rule being implemented in the tournament for the first ever occasion, the first leg result had handed Chennaiyin a tiny advantage going into the return leg at home, but Goa will now require a draw to book their place in the title clash. Catch live score and live updates of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League semi-final 2nd leg, here.

21:32 hrs IST: Jahouh shoots from distance. His shot is parried away for a corner.

21:26 hrs IST: FC Goa have a free kick from a promising position, but Boumous’ effort is well over.

21:21 hrs IST: Things are getting a bit out of hand. Corominas is shown a yellow for dissent. The Spaniard almost pushed the referee and will have to keep his emotions in check if he wants to finish the game on the pitch.

21:15 hrs IST: FC Goa have a corner but nothing comes out of it. Lobera nows brings Brandon Fernandes in place of Narayan Das.

21:09 hrs IST: Pronay’s long-range effort is wayward and fails to trouble Karanjit.

21:07 hrs IST: Seriton’s lobbed shot from the right side of the goal is over and wide.

21:03 hrs IST: Raphael’s powerful shot goes just over the bar.

21:02 hrs IST: The game resumes in the second half.

20:47 hrs IST: Half-time! Chennaiyin lead 2-0 at the breather. Can Goa come back into this contest?

20:42 hrs IST: Mandar has a shot saved by Karanjit. Goa will be looking for a goal before the half-time breather.

20:34 hrs IST: For Goa, the equation is simple now. They need to draw this game to reach the final.

20:29 hrs IST: GOAL! Dhanpal Ganesh heads in from a free kick and Chennaiyin are 2-0 ahead within half an hour.

20:27 hrs IST: GOAL! Jeje breaks the deadlock! The Chennaiyin forward heads in a cross from the left flank to give his side the lead.

20:22 hrs IST: Chennaiyin have been sitting back for most of the game so far. They have a free kick on the right side outside the box. They fail to make anything out of it.

20:16 hrs IST: A free-kick for FC Goa from just outside the box. Dhanpal Ganesh is shown a yellow. Lanzarote’s subsequent effort is pushed wide for a corner by Karanjit Singh.

20:11 hrs IST: Two back-to-back corners for FC Goa, but nothing comes out of either. Mandar came close prior to the corner. His shot was deflected wide by Mailson Alves.

20:03 hrs IST: Goa patiently passing the ball around at the back. They like to take their time to build up an attack, but Chennaiyin will have to be careful in their final third.

20:00 hrs IST: Kick-off! Chennaiyin in blue against Goa in white. The hosts have the slender advantage of an away goal.

19:50 hrs IST: Ten minutes to kick-off. Will Goa’s attacking flair take them past Chennaiyin? Or will the hosts be able to stay disciplined at the back and book a place in the final? We will find out in a couple of hours.

Chennaiyin FC line-up. (Twitter)

FC Goa line-up. (Twitter)

19:10 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League semi-final 2nd leg clash between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa. The prize for the side that wins this tie is a place in the final against Bengaluru FC.

In the first leg, Manuel Lanzarote had given Goa a 1-0 lead in the 64th minute but youngster Anirudh Thapa scored a crucial away goal for Chennaiyin seven minutes later to level the score.

Coached by Spaniard Sergio Lobera, FC Goa’s possession-based game has seen them dominate quite a few of their opponents.

However, Chennaiyin‘s disciplined backline will be difficult to breach for Lobera’s side and the John Gregory-coached team will look to use their pase to target Goa’s defence.