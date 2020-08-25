e-paper
Home / Football / Liverpool’s Klopp praises Bayern’s treble-winning run

Liverpool’s Klopp praises Bayern’s treble-winning run

Klopp was the last coach with a different team to lift the Bundesliga trophy back in 2012 with Borussia Dortmund.

football Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:55 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp(Getty Images)
         

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp has praised his Bayern Munich counterpart Hansi Flick following the Germans’ Champions League victory on Sunday that completed a treble-winning season. Bayern beat Paris St Germain 1-0 in Lisbon to add the Champions League trophy to their German league and Cup double.

“It is a bit difficult to write more history in just eight months,” Klopp, whose team won the 2019 Champions League crown and this year’s Premier League title, told ZDF television. “Bayern have a sensational squad. They have world class players in all positions, all at just the right age.”

Flick took over struggling Bayern in November and on Sunday completed a fairytale run in his first Bundesliga appointment, joining a small group of coaches to have ever won a treble. The Bavarians are unbeaten in 2020 in all competitions.

“Germany was a bit lucky that, amid the scheduling chaos (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), their schedule was better suited for the Champions League,” Klopp said.

The Bundesliga was the first major sports league to resume in May after a break of more than two months. “Nevertheless, Bayern are at the moment definitely one of the absolute top, top teams. There is not a lot to complain about.”

Klopp was the last coach with a different team to lift the Bundesliga trophy back in 2012 with Borussia Dortmund, before Bayern started their domestic run of eight consecutive league crowns.

“I know a few teams in England that could beat Bayern on a good day but even if these teams were there (Champions League tournament) Bayern could still have won it because of their quality,” Klopp said.

