e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Man City defender out of hospital, being monitored

Man City defender out of hospital, being monitored

Garcia was sent hard to the ground by Ederson Moraes as the goalkeeper came out of his penalty area to clear the ball in the 80th minute of Wednesday’s game at Etihad Stadium.

football Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
MANCHESTER, England
Manchester City's Eric Garcia receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Manchester City's Eric Garcia receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).(REUTERS)
         

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia was released from the hospital on Thursday after getting hurt in a collision with his own goalkeeper during the team’s 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Garcia was sent hard to the ground by Ederson Moraes as the goalkeeper came out of his penalty area to clear the ball in the 80th minute of Wednesday’s game at Etihad Stadium.

The young Spanish defender was carried off on a stretcher after nearly 10 minutes of treatment by medical staff. City players appeared concerned — left back Benjamin Mendy put his jersey over his face and was unable to look — and manager Pep Guardiola said after the match he was a “little bit concerned.”

City did not disclose the exact nature of Garcia’s injury, only saying he “will be monitored in the coming days ahead of a return to training and competitive action.”

tags
top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In