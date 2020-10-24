e-paper
Manchester City drop more points with 1-1 draw against West Ham

Fresh from grabbing a draw at Tottenham on Sunday, West Ham took the lead through Michail Antonio’s overhead kick in the 18th minute.

football Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:55 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
London: West Ham's Sebastien Haller and Manchester City's Eric Garcia, left, vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City, at the London Olympic Stadium Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. AP/PTI(AP24-10-2020_000172A)
London: West Ham's Sebastien Haller and Manchester City's Eric Garcia, left, vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City, at the London Olympic Stadium Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. AP/PTI(AP24-10-2020_000172A)(AP)
         

Manchester City is enduring its worst start to a Premier League season in six years after being held 1-1 by West Ham on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side needed substitute Phil Foden’s second-half strike, after bringing down João Cancelo’s cross on the turn, to rescue a point.



With both sides on eight points after five games, West Ham is above City on goal difference.

