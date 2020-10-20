Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European Premier League: Report
More than 12 teams from Europe’s top five leagues - in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - are in negotiations to become the founding members of the new tournament, dubbed the European Premier League, with a provisional start date discussed as early as 2022.football Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:01 IST
Manchester United and Liverpool are in talks with Europe’s elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport’s global soccer landscape, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
The report added the financiers are looking to raise a $6 billion funding package to kickstart the new tournament.