Home / Football / Manchester United humiliated as Mourinho’s Spurs win 6-1 at Old Trafford

Manchester United humiliated as Mourinho’s Spurs win 6-1 at Old Trafford

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scored twice for Spurs while United's Anthony Martial was sent off in the 28th minute as Jose Mourinho celebrated a stunning victory on his return to the club which sacked him 22 months ago.

football Updated: Oct 04, 2020 23:47 IST
Reuters
Manchester
Tottenham's Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Tottenham's Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP)
         

A shambolic Manchester United suffered a club record-equalling defeat in the Premier League era as they crashed to a 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scored twice for Spurs while United’s Anthony Martial was sent off in the 28th minute as Jose Mourinho celebrated a stunning victory on his return to the club which sacked him 22 months ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had taken a second-minute lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty but Spurs responded quickly, taking advantage of some awful United defending as Tanguy Ndombele and Son put them 2-0 ahead.

United went down to 10 men after Martial was sent off following a clash with Erik Lamela at a corner and then Harry Kane made it 3-1.

Son added his second shortly before the break as United conceded four goals in the first half of a league game for the first time since 1957 -- also to Spurs.

Serge Aurier made it 5-1 in the 51st minute before Kane completed the rout from the penalty spot.

United also lost 6-1 to Manchester City in October, 2011.

